Eid ul Fitr observed with simplicity in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :People of Mianwali observed Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity and religious fervor in wake of COVID-19 threat and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash tragedy.

Eid prayers were performed in mosques and Eid Gahs while observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the government.

On the occasion district police have arranged strict security and precautionary measurements in Mianwali, Piplan, Kala Bagh, Wan Bhachran, Esa Khel and others districts.

On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi, around 900 police contingents includingtwo ASPs, five DSPs, 12 Inspectors, 21 sub-inspectors, 44 assistant sub-inspectors, 60 Head Constables and 700 constables were deployed at different mosques, Imam Bargah and other places for ensuring implementation of SOPs and to counter any anti-terrorist activity.