UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Ul Fitr Observed With Simplicity In Mianwali

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Eid ul Fitr observed with simplicity in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :People of Mianwali observed Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity and religious fervor in wake of COVID-19 threat and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash tragedy.

Eid prayers were performed in mosques and Eid Gahs while observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the government.

On the occasion district police have arranged strict security and precautionary measurements in Mianwali, Piplan, Kala Bagh, Wan Bhachran, Esa Khel and others districts.

On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi, around 900 police contingents includingtwo ASPs, five DSPs, 12 Inspectors, 21 sub-inspectors, 44 assistant sub-inspectors, 60 Head Constables and 700 constables were deployed at different mosques, Imam Bargah and other places for ensuring implementation of SOPs and to counter any anti-terrorist activity.

Related Topics

Police Mianwali Piplan Bagh Government PIA Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid al-Fitr

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Reflections on the spirit of the Eid

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 24, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.