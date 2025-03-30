Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer At Faisal Masjid At 7:30 AM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer will be Offered at Faisal Masjid at 7:30 a.m. As per details provided by Dawah academy of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Prof Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Director General Dawah Academy (IIUI) will deliver “Khutaba-e-Eid-ul-Fitr” and will lead Eid Prayer InshaAllah.
The prayer will be followed by a special supplication for peace and unity.
