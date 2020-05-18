Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Eidgah at 7:17 am

Eid ul Fitr prayers at Eid Gah Masjid, Charsadda Road,Peshawar would be led by Maulana Muhammad Ismail, Provincial Chief Khateeb, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Eid ul Fitr prayers at Eid Gah Masjid, Charsadda Road,Peshawar would be led by Maulana Muhammad Ismail, Provincial Chief Khateeb, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the schedule for the Eid prayers as follow speech at 06:45 AM and Eid prayer at 07:15 AM Khutba immediately after the prayers. It was stated by Administrator Auqaf, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.