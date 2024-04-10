Eid-ul-Fitr prayer offered in Hazara division under strict security

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Like other parts of the country people of Hazara division Wednesday offered Eid ul Fitr prayer in every city, town and village of the region under strict security measures.

Hundreds of thousands of the devotees offered the Eid ul Fitr prayer with religious zeal and fervor and also extended Eid greetings with each other.

In most places including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Havelian, Battagram and other towns of Hazara region Eid-ul-Fitr prayer was offered at 07 am where thousands of Muslims gathered and offered eid pray.

The largest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation prayer held at Eid Ghah, Markazi Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad.

Eid prayer was also held in open place in many parts of the city where the number of people was in thousands.

District administrations and Hazara Police has made special security and traffic arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer and tourists.

Police have chalked out a special security programme for the Eid-ul-Fitr and deployed police force on all mosques during the time of congregation pray. The police force was also deployed in major areas of the city including Bazaar, park and picnic spots to avoid any untoward situation.

Keeping in view of tourists influx, Hazara traffic police also made special arrangements to cope with the traffic rush and bifurcated the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in two lanes with barricade from Havelian to Abbottabad, Public school, to Manshera and onward.