Open Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer Offered In Hazara Division Under Strict Security

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer offered in Hazara division under strict security

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Like other parts of the country people of Hazara division Wednesday offered Eid ul Fitr prayer in every city, town and village of the region under strict security measures.

Hundreds of thousands of the devotees offered the Eid ul Fitr prayer with religious zeal and fervor and also extended Eid greetings with each other.

In most places including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Havelian, Battagram and other towns of Hazara region Eid-ul-Fitr prayer was offered at 07 am where thousands of Muslims gathered and offered eid pray.

The largest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation prayer held at Eid Ghah, Markazi Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad.

Eid prayer was also held in open place in many parts of the city where the number of people was in thousands.

District administrations and Hazara Police has made special security and traffic arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer and tourists.

Police have chalked out a special security programme for the Eid-ul-Fitr and deployed police force on all mosques during the time of congregation pray. The police force was also deployed in major areas of the city including Bazaar, park and picnic spots to avoid any untoward situation.

Keeping in view of tourists influx, Hazara traffic police also made special arrangements to cope with the traffic rush and bifurcated the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in two lanes with barricade from Havelian to Abbottabad, Public school, to Manshera and onward.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad EID Traffic Mansehra Haripur Havelian Prayer Mosque Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

6 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

15 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

15 hours ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

15 hours ago
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

15 hours ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

15 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

15 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

16 hours ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan