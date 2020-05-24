UrduPoint.com
Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer Offered In Hazara Division Under Strict Security

Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer offered in Hazara division under strict security

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, people of Hazara division Sunday offered Eid ul Fitr prayer in every city, town and village under strict security and by following social distancing measures to avoid Coronavirus spread.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees offered the Eid ul Fitr prayer with religious zeal and fervor and also extended Eid greetings to each other. Before Eid prayers Masajids were disinfected by Chlorine spray.

In most places including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Havelian, Battagram and other towns of Hazara region Eid-ul-Fitr prayer was offered at 07 am where thousands of Muslims gathered and offered eid pray.

The largest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation was held at Eid Ghah, Markazi Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad. Eid prayer was also held in an open place in many parts of the city where the number of people were in thousands.

The district administrations and police had made special security and traffic arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer.

The district administrations following the directives of the provincial government banned the entry of tourists in all tourist spots of Haripur, Abbottabad, Manshera and Battagram, where only locals were allowed to visit their native areas.

