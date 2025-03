Eid-ul-Fitr prayer timings in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The administrations of various mosques have announced timings for prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Faisalabad.

According to details, the Eid prayers would be offered in MC Higher Secondary school Hajji Abad by Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Naqshbandi at 7:15 a.m., in Gulzar-e-Madina Mosque Chak No.50-JB Sathiyala by Maulana Pir Syed Tasadduq Hussain Shah Bukhari Golarvi at 7 a.m., in Jame Masjid al-Burhan Shehbaz Town-A by Maulana Muhammad Rizwan bin Qari Muhammad Ashiq Naeemi at 6:15 a.m., in Jame Masjid Sabri Town Chak No.30-JB Aminpur Bungalow Road by Maulana Aslam Saeed at 8 a.m., in Markazi Jame Masjid Gulshan-e-Muhammadi Iqbal Nagar near Ice Cream Chowk Waris Pura Road by Hafiz Muhammad Naveed Sharqpuri at 7 a.m.

Eid prayers would be offered in Jame Masjid Raza-e-Mustafa Lateef Abad by Qari Muhammad Hasnain Khaki Attari at 7:30 a.m., in Markazi Jame Masjid Ghausia Rizvia Colony 80 Murabbah Chak No.203-RB Mannanwala by Maulana Shafqat Ali Haidari at 7:30 a.m., in Jame Masjid Gulstan-e-Mustafa Mohallah Yaseen Abad by Maulana Mufti Habib-ur-Rehman Qadri at 7:30 a.m., in Jame Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina Ali Irfan Abad by Maulana Muhammad Elyas Haneef Qadri at 7:30 a.m., in Jame Masjid Noorani Zia Lasani Park Town by Maulana Yasir Attari Madani at 7:30 a.m., in Jame Masjid Mehmoodia Ali Irfan Abad by Maulana Pir Ashraf Randhawa Chorahi at 7:45 a.m., in Jame Masjid Anayat Jannat Mohallah Munir Park by Maulana Kashif Qadri at 8 a.

m., in Jame Masjid Ramzan Farooq Town by Maulana Azmat Haneef Rizvi at 7:30 a.m., in Central Jamia Mosque Ghulam Muhammadabad by Maulana Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi at 9 a.m.,

Also, Eid prayers would be held in Jamia Qasmia Chohar Majra by Maulana Pir Ji Khalid Mahmood Qasmi at 8:30 a.m., in Jamia Mosque Umar Allama Iqbal Colony by Maulana Muhammad Azam Farooq at 7:15 a.m., in Jamia Mosque Khatam-e-Nabuwwat 47 Mansooran by Maulana Muhammad Abid Farooqi at 8 a.m., in Jamia Mosque Khadijah Al-Kubra Shahbaz Town A-Block by Maulana Muhammad Naeem Talha at 7:30 a.m., in Jamia Mosque Muhammadi E-Block by Qari Muhammad Saqib Aziz at 7:15 a.m., in Jamia Mosque Hafsa Fazal Market Dhaddi Wala Jaranwala Road by Maulana Karam Dad Huzayfi at 7:30 a.m., in Jamia Mosque Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Sadhar By-Pass Ward Randhawa Chowk by Mufti Asadullah Ghalib at 7 a.m., in Jamia Mosque Ayesha Siddiqa Amro Wala by Maulana Altaf Ullah Farooqi at 7:30 a.m., in Jamia Mosque Umar Farooq Sadiq Town Sargodha Road by Mufti Jasim bin Saeed at 8 a.m., in Jamia Mosque Al-Huda Saifabad No. 2 by Maulana Saheb Hashmi at 7:30 a.m., in Jamia Mosque Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Liaqat Town by Maulana Abdul Qadir at 7:15 a.m., in Jamia Mosque Kabir Aaliya Babu Wala Jhang Road by Maulana Ishaq Dhaddi at 7:30 a.m., in Jamia Taleem-ul-Quran Usmania Aziz Town Samandri Road by Maulana Usman Tahir at 7:45 a.m. and in Jamia Mosque Abu Huraira Viewers Colony Faisalabad by Maulana Sajid Naeem at 7:45 a.m.