Eid Ul Fitr Prayers Observed Under Tight Security

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Eid ul Fitr prayers observed under tight security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Like the other parts of the country,prayers of Eid ul fitr was observed under tight security here on Monday.Police remained alert,deploying more than 1500 armed policemen outside mosques, imambargahs and open places to provide security to the worshippers.

Additionally, 12 special pickets had been set up across the city, with over 250 officers assigned to duty during Eid prayers to bolster security measures.

According to the spokesman, to tackle the issue of one-wheeling, which poses a risk to public safety, over 100 officers from both the Sargodha Police and Traffic Police were deployed to address the problem.

Moreover, a contingent of 50 traffic police officers were managing the city's traffic flow to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement.

The security plan was extended beyond prayer spaces, with 150 officers stationed at public places, parks, and approximately 100 at important cemeteries.

District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said officers were equipped with metal detectors to search the participants,and walk-through gates were installed on important places. He said that special directives had been passed on to police officials to ensure patrolling in their respective areas.

These measures reflect a comprehensive and proactive approach to safeguarding public safety during such a major event.

