Eid-ul-Fitr Preparations: DC Bajaur Holds Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The district administration of Bajaur has finalized comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan at the DC Office on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by senior officials including District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Khar, along with representatives from Rescue 1122 and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).
Key decisions taken during the meeting include enhanced security measures at all major Eidgahs, mosques and marketplaces across the district. Special traffic management plans were approved to ensure smooth flow of vehicles in congested areas during the festive days.
The administration has ordered strict action against transporters charging fares higher than official rates.
All major healthcare facilities including District Headquarters Hospital Khar, Category D Hospital Nawagai, and Rural Health Centers will maintain round-the-clock emergency services with full staff and medicine availability.
Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan emphasized that all departments must remain on high alert throughout the holidays. "Our priority is to ensure public safety and convenience during the festive season," he stated. The Rescue 1122 service has been directed to keep emergency response teams fully prepared.
Municipal teams have been tasked with maintaining cleanliness in all major markets and public spaces. The meeting particularly focused on monitoring transport fares and ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential medicines at healthcare facilities across the district.
