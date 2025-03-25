Open Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Preparations: DC Bajaur Holds Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr preparations: DC Bajaur holds meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The district administration of Bajaur has finalized comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan at the DC Office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Khar, along with representatives from Rescue 1122 and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).

Key decisions taken during the meeting include enhanced security measures at all major Eidgahs, mosques and marketplaces across the district. Special traffic management plans were approved to ensure smooth flow of vehicles in congested areas during the festive days.

The administration has ordered strict action against transporters charging fares higher than official rates.

All major healthcare facilities including District Headquarters Hospital Khar, Category D Hospital Nawagai, and Rural Health Centers will maintain round-the-clock emergency services with full staff and medicine availability.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan emphasized that all departments must remain on high alert throughout the holidays. "Our priority is to ensure public safety and convenience during the festive season," he stated. The Rescue 1122 service has been directed to keep emergency response teams fully prepared.

Municipal teams have been tasked with maintaining cleanliness in all major markets and public spaces. The meeting particularly focused on monitoring transport fares and ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential medicines at healthcare facilities across the district.

Recent Stories

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

6 minutes ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

51 minutes ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

1 hour ago
 Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

2 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

2 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan