Eid-ul-Fitr Preparations In Full Swing In Kohat
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, the district administration of Kohat has swung into action to ensure a hassle-free and joyful celebration for citizens.
In this regard, following the instruction of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Nimra Owais conducted a thorough inspection of various city markets here Sunday.
Accompanied by Municipal Services Officer Waqas and Traffic Incharge Noor Muhammad, AC Nimra Owais reviewed traffic flow, parking arrangements and street lighting to identify potential issues.
On this occasion, she stressed the importance of maintaining smooth traffic flow, adequate parking, and efficient lighting management. She also commended the security forces personnel for their diligent services, paying tribute to their hard work.
