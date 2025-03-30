Eid Ul Fitr Serves As Beacon Of Brotherhood & Love: AJK President
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 09:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while extending his heartfelt felicitations to Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, has said that the Eid serves as a beacon of brotherhood and love, reflecting the religious identity of the Muslim Ummah.
"This day symbolizes compassion and sacrifice," he said, adding that it was also a moment of gratitude for the blessings bestowed by the Almighty Allah.
In his message released on Sunday, the eve of Eid ul Fitr, being celebrated on Monday, the president said that Eid ul Fitr teaches us to embrace in our lives the spirit of simplicity, contentment, and brotherhood. "It also teaches us to help our brothers who are facing trials and tribulations," the president remarked.
Recalling the sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri people in pursuit of their fundamental right to self-determination, he said that it was quite unfortunate that the people of the region continue to suffer under India's relentless repression since August 5, 2019.
Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people in Indian-occupied Kashmir, the president expressed the hope that ultimately, truth and justice will triumph and the people of the region will achieve their cherished goal.
The day, he said, was not far when India would have to withdraw its forces from the region and allow Kashmiris to determine their political future in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.
Sultan expressed his profound belief that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, after achieving freedom from India's illegal occupation, will become part of Pakistan. "The cultural, geographical, economic, and spiritual connections that the region shares with Pakistan are unbreakable," he said, adding that history bears witness to the fact that Pakistan has been consistent in providing unwavering support to Kashmir on political, moral, and diplomatic fronts.
He remarked that the Kashmiri people are prepared to make any sacrifice for Pakistan, and the day was approaching fast when Kashmir would become a reality as part of Pakistan.
"On this holy occasion of Eid, we should also remember those among us who are grappling with poverty, illness, and other challenges," he concluded.
