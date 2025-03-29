Eid-ul-Fitr Shopping In Full Swing In Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 07:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) At the advent of the last days of the Holy month of Ramazan, Eid shopping is gaining momentum in Hyderabad engaging men, women and kids to purchase items of their choice.
According to details, as Eid-ul-fitr is approaching fast and likely to be celebrated on Monday, bigger markets of the city were filled with people thronging to get items of their choice within their financial limits.
Eid shopping is on peak as great rush is witnessed in almost all shopping areas of Hyderabad including Resham Bazaar, Shahi Bazar, Cantonment, Qasimabad..
Autobhan road,Gul Centre, and Latifabad Unit No-8, a big shopping market where the people were seen busy in Eid shopping.
People say they are getting the dress of their choice in shops, but some customers argue that the prices of these dresses are quite high compared to the previous years. As a result they find it difficult to buy the most preferable one within their limited budget
Women are engaged to decorate their hands with different designs of Mehndi(Hina) besides purchasing readymade garments for themselves and for their kids with colourful Bangles as well which have a significant place in eid shopping which is incomplete without Bangles.
APP/nsm
