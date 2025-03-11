Eid-ul-Fitr: Sindh Govt To Issue Salaries, Pension From March 21
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Sindh government, Tuesday, announced to disburse salary and pension for March 2025 in advance to facilitate provincial government employees and pensioners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Sindh Finance Department has issued a notification in this regard directing all the relevant institutions to ensure payment of full salary and pension to all employees and pensioners of the provincial government from March 21, 2025, said a statement issued here.
All the Sindh government employees including permanent, contract, work-charge and contingent-paid employees as well as pensioners will benefit from the decision aimed at facilitating employees and pensioners in their preparations for Eid ul Fitr.
Normally, payment of salary and pension is made on the first day of every month, however the decision to issue salary and pension in advance has been taken in view of the possibility of Eid-ul-Fitr 1446 A.H. falling on March 31 or April 1, 2025 subject to sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal.
