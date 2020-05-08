Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated as simplicity at official level amid of coronavirus: says Jam Kamal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan chaired a high level meeting to review the current situation of coronavirus lockdown and other related issues.

Provincial ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Umar Khan Jamal Parliamentary Secretary, Dr. Rubaba, Bushra Rind, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretaries of relevant departments, Additional IG Police Commissioner Quetta and Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also attended the meeting. The Health Secretary informed the meeting that the capacity of the test for the coronavirus has been increased where 800 tests were being done as per day. While the unexpected is being risen in cases of the coronavirus in Quetta is a cause for concern.

The meeting agreed that lockdown will be made to ease for one weak in the condition of corona test result and traders will also be taken into confidence regarding the alarming situation of the coronavirus.

The meeting also instructed IG Police and Commissioner Quetta to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to shopkeepers and public and enhance awareness precautionary measures among them to stop the spread of the deadly virus. The meeting directed to review being taken steps to eradicate at provincial level locusts and to set up at the Provincial Command and Operations Center. It was also decided that Eid-ul-Fitar would be celebrated with utmost simplicity at the official level while the people were also urged to observe Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity so that precautionary measures and implementation of social distances would make possible.