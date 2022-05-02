Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in Hyderabad amid strict security arrangements

Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervor in Hyderabad on Tuesday and the police have devised a comprehensive security plan to provide a peaceful environment to the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervor in Hyderabad on Tuesday and the police have devised a comprehensive security plan to provide a peaceful environment to the people.

In Hyderabad, the second largest city of Sindh, the main gathering for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be held at Eid Gah Rani Bagh, while Eid gathering will also be held at the police headquarters where police officers and Jawans will offer Eid prayers.

To maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, 2,000 police personnel will be deployed for the security of Eid gatherings at hundreds of places across the district.

SSP Sajid Amir Saduzai has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to ensure the presence of all staff including Head Mohrars on duty on the occasion of Eid prayers and DSPs will be responsible for all security arrangements.

He directed to keep a close watch on any suspicious persons and objects at the place of Eid prayers and also to seek the services of volunteers for this purpose.