Eid-ul Fitr To Celebrate With Religious Fervor In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

The Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday with religious fervor in Balochistan including its provincial capital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :The Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday with religious fervor in Balochistan including its provincial capital.

In this regard, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered at 7:30 am in the Governor House lawn.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Secretary Balochistan will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Governor House Lawn on Tuesday at 7.30 am while Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in his hometown.

