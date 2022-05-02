Eid-ul Fitr to celebrate with religious fervor in Balochistan

The Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday with religious fervor in Balochistan including its provincial capital

In this regard, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered at 7:30 am in the Governor House lawn.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Secretary Balochistan will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Governor House Lawn on Tuesday at 7.30 am while Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in his hometown.