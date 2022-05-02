UrduPoint.com

Eid-ul-Fitr Tomorrow As Moon Not Sighted In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as moon not sighted in Pakistan

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committeeny says evidence of moon sighting was not received from any part of the country.

LAHORE: UrduPoint/ Pakistan Point May 2, 2022) The moon of Shawwal has not been sighted and, therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow [Tuesday].

This was announced by Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after chairing meeting of the committee in Islamabad on Sunday night.

He said that any evidence of moon sighting was not received from any part of the country.

He said it has been unanimously agreed by all members of the central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees that Tuesday will be the first day of Eid across country.

The Meeting was attended by all members of the committee while zonal committees' meetings were held in their respective office in all provinces.

The Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Yemen as well as Muslims in Europe, America and East Asia are celebrating Eid ul Fitr today [Monday].

Meanwhile, in a message on the occasion, the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha has expressed warm felicitations to the entire Islamic ummah on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Secretary General asserted that, although the Eid is an occasion that carries lofty meanings and feelings, the existence of numerous crises in the ummah as we celebrate the Eid remains a source of distress.

He renewed the solidarity of the OIC with the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the face of wicked Israeli onslaught.

He equally expressed solidarity with the Rohingya refugees, Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir and other Muslims in various part of the world.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Europe Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Yemen UAE Kuwait Qatar Jammu Bahrain Saudi Arabia Sunday Mosque Muslim All From Refugee Asia Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Arab OIC

Recent Stories

Ukraine armoury turns to making bullet-proof vests ..

Ukraine armoury turns to making bullet-proof vests for troops

2 minutes ago
 Finland's Fennovoima Terminates Contract to Build ..

Finland's Fennovoima Terminates Contract to Build Hanhikivi-1 NPP With Russia's ..

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI's UBG sends budget proposals to federal gove ..

FPCCI's UBG sends budget proposals to federal government

2 minutes ago
 US First Lady to Start Trip to Romania, Slovakia o ..

US First Lady to Start Trip to Romania, Slovakia on May 5 - Reports

45 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to celebrate Eid tomorrow

Kashmiris to celebrate Eid tomorrow

1 hour ago
 U19 City Cricket Association tournament schedule a ..

U19 City Cricket Association tournament schedule announced

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.