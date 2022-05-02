Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as moon not sighted in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committeeny says evidence of moon sighting was not received from any part of the country.

LAHORE: UrduPoint/ Pakistan Point May 2, 2022) The moon of Shawwal has not been sighted and, therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow [Tuesday].

This was announced by Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after chairing meeting of the committee in Islamabad on Sunday night.

He said that any evidence of moon sighting was not received from any part of the country.

He said it has been unanimously agreed by all members of the central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees that Tuesday will be the first day of Eid across country.

The Meeting was attended by all members of the committee while zonal committees' meetings were held in their respective office in all provinces.

The Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Yemen as well as Muslims in Europe, America and East Asia are celebrating Eid ul Fitr today [Monday].

Meanwhile, in a message on the occasion, the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha has expressed warm felicitations to the entire Islamic ummah on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Secretary General asserted that, although the Eid is an occasion that carries lofty meanings and feelings, the existence of numerous crises in the ummah as we celebrate the Eid remains a source of distress.

He renewed the solidarity of the OIC with the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the face of wicked Israeli onslaught.

He equally expressed solidarity with the Rohingya refugees, Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir and other Muslims in various part of the world.