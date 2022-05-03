UrduPoint.com

Eid Ul Fitre In Karachi Celebrated With Religious Zeal, Fervor

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Eid ul Fitre in Karachi celebrated with religious zeal, fervor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Eid ul Fitre was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour in Karachi and its adjacent areas on Tuesday.

Eid congregations were held at open areas in mosques and Eidgahs in the metropolitan city while ulema highlighted the day's significance for the Muslims.

The main Eid congregation was held at Polo ground. Leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, members of assemblies, high officials, envoys of Muslims countries and city notables offered their prayers.

After the Eid prayers, people headed towards graveyards to offer Fatiha on the graves of their loved ones.

Special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and the welfare of the global Muslim community.

Strict security arrangements were also in the place to avoid any untoward incident including thousands of personnel deployed in the city and other parts of Sindh province.

The central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Sunday that Eid ul Fitre would be celebrated on Tuesday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Sunday.

