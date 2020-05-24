UrduPoint.com
Eid Under Military Siege In Kashmir Valley

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

Eid under military siege in Kashmir Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :While the whole Muslim Ummah is enjoying the joys of Eid-ul-Fitr, today, the Muslims of Indian occupied Kashmir continue to remain under India's strict military siege.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service said the occupation authorities imposed strict curfew and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner of the territory, today, to prevent people from offering Eid prayers and staging anti-India demonstrations.

It said that Indian troops had been committing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir for the past over seven decades to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for securing freedom from India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

It said that the troops' atrocities increased to an alarming proportion after Narendra Modi-led communal government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 05, last year.

The report pointed out that Indian state terrorism increased in occupied Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan and the territory is witnessing an Eid full of miseries.

Indian troops martyred 25 innocent Kashmiris in 472 cordon and search operations during the period. It said that at least 249 people were injured due to the use of brute force by the troops during the military operations and peaceful anti-India demonstrations.

It added that Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested 163 persons during house raids in the month of Ramadan.

The report maintained that India has turned occupied Kashmir into world's largest prison where people were not even allowed to go out of their homes to purchase essential commodities.

It said thousands of Kashmiris are illegally detained in different Indian jails and spending Eid hundreds and thousands of miles away from their loved ones.

The report said killings, arrests and torture by Indian forces have become a norm in occupied Kashmir and people are not safe in their homes as door-to-door searches were being carried out by Indian forces even during a pandemic. Recently, it said, the troops damaged over 750 houses, shops and vehicles in Badgam district.

The troops also blasted at least 20 houses in Nawakadal area of Srinagar besides looting everything including cash, jewellery and gas cylinders, it added.

The report said that the people of occupied Kashmir needed attention of the Muslim Ummah. "Muslims around the world should not forget the pain of Kashmiri brothers and sisters." it said.

The report said India is mistaken if it thinks that it can break the resolve of Kashmiris as they are determined to take their freedom struggle to its logical conclusion.

It said that the world must also hold India accountable for its brutal actions in occupied Kashmir and force it to resolve the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

