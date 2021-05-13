UrduPoint.com
Eid Will Be Celebrated On Thursday (today), Central Ruet-e-Hial Committee Makes Late Night Announcement

Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:14 AM

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Central Ruet-e-Hial Committee makes late night announcement

Ruet-e-Hilal Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement after chairing meeting in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2021) Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Thursday (today), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Wednesday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal made the announcement at 11: 30 pm in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Islamabad chaired the meeting in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference, Maulana Azad said testimonies were received from Balochistan's Chaman, Killa Saifullah, and Pasni, Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh's Mirpurkhas, among other areas.

He asked the people to fully observe safety precautions during Eid and play their part in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, zonal committees in Sukkur, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta ended in the evening, with clear message that moon could not be sighted in the all these three cities.

