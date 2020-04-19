UrduPoint.com
Eidgah Graveyard Admin Removes Dozens Of Trees With Impunity

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Over dozens of trees have been removed with impunity in the lush green Eidgah graveyard of the garrison city of Rawalpindi at the administration behest.

An official of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) told APP that the graveyard had an administrative committee having public representatives and local people its members.

"General Secretary of the committee Khalid Mehmood claims that it is the unanimous decision of our committee to remove the trees as they are Paper Mulberry trees causing allergy and health complications," he alleged.

The MCR official added that the enforcement team of the corporation tried to halt the tree cutting but the committee resisted and termed it a personal matter. When approached for a first information report the Banni Police Station investigation officer refused to consider the report and argued that MCR had no claim on the possession of the graveyard and it's trees. "MCR has to prove its claim on the trees and could establish a legal stance against the culprits," he added.

He said a letter was written to RPO Rawalpindi to assist MCR to take the culprit to task and launch a stringent action against the abettors whose response was awaited. He went on to mention that it was completely against the government's clean green Pakistan movement and Ten billion Tree Tsunami project. "The tree cutters have picked a truck loaded with woods per day and we have witnesses to the incident. The trees are local species and not Paper Mulberry. Akram Shah, a local resident said the trees were providing a relief to the area residents especially in hot summer season. "Over a hundred trees are being cut which is totally destructive for the environment and local birds species," he added. He said there were unknown people who secretly started chopping off the trees with electric saw. He urged the quarters to take punitive measures against the culprits and help restore the lost tree cover.

/778

