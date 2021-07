(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The management of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, has decided to pay full salaries, allowances and pension to its Muslim employees for the month of July 2021 in advance onaccount of Eid-ul-Azha on July 16 instead of August 1st, saidan announcement here on Thursday.