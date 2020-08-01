UrduPoint.com
Eidul Azha Being Celebrated With Religious Enthusiasm In KP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Eidul Azha being celebrated with religious enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Like others parts of the country, Eid ul Azha is being celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with religious enthusiasm on Saturday to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress, prosperity and well-being of the Muslim Ummah and development of Pakistan.  The people also prayed for independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and eternal peace of the victims of COVID-19.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the province.

In Peshawar, the main Eid congregations was held at Eidgah Charsadda Road, Mohabat Khan Mosque, Sonheri Mosque and Zarghoni mosque Hayatabad besides others mosques where people sought mercy and forgiveness.

The religious scholars and Ulema delivered special sermons highlighting significance of the day and philosophy of the supreme sacrifice.

Following Eid prayers, the faithful sacrificed animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The KP government has made elaborate security plans on this occasion. The Chief Minister KP has announced to celebrate Eid ul Azha with simplicity.

The faithful have followed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for containing COVID-19 while performing the ritual of sacrificing animals.  Following the prayer, they avoided hugging and extended only Eid greetings by maintaining social distancing in line of the SOPs announced by the Government to prevent spread of coronavirus.

