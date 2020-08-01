UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eidul Azha Celebrated

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 02:00 PM

Eidul Azha celebrated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Eidul Azha 2020 was celebrated with full religious passion, zeal and zest in Faisalabad here on Saturday.

Millions of faithful offered Eid prayer in mosques and open places with peace and tranquility and the prayer leaders explained its importance in the prevalent circumstances of coronavirus pandemic.

After Eid prayers, Muslims performed the sacrifice by slaughtering animals including goats, sheep, bulls, cows, buffaloes and camels in line with Sunnah of the holy Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and this practice will remain continue for three days up to Monday (12th of Zul-Hijjah 1441).

Fool proof security measures were ensured to Eid congregations and no untoward incident was reported from any part of Faisalabad up to the filing of this story.

The Muslims also distributed meat of sacrificed animals among their relatives and the poor as per their share,while hides of the sacrificial animals were collected by the religious and public welfare organizations.

The local philanthropists also prepared special meat dishes and distributed it among the jail inmates and other destitute dwelling in hospitals, SOS Village, Child Protection Bureau and Darul Amaan, etc.

Faisalabad Waste Management Company has also taken special measures to lift and shift the animals' offal and entrails outside the city area.Despite of the best arrangements, some overloaded vehicles continued to litter entrails on roads which were crushed by other vehicles in addition to fill the area with disgusting odour.

Bakery and confectionery shops remained overcrowded with customers, while other vendors and rickshaw owners fleeced the people by charging almost triple of the routine fare and price of their commodity.

Meanwhile, the bus stands witnessed a deserted look on first day of Eidul Azha.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Poor Jail Company Vehicles Price Somali Shilling 2020 Prayer Muslim From Share Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

33 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

13 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

14 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.