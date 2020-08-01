Eidul Azha celebrated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Eidul Azha 2020 was celebrated with full religious passion, zeal and zest in Faisalabad here on Saturday.

Millions of faithful offered Eid prayer in mosques and open places with peace and tranquility and the prayer leaders explained its importance in the prevalent circumstances of coronavirus pandemic.

After Eid prayers, Muslims performed the sacrifice by slaughtering animals including goats, sheep, bulls, cows, buffaloes and camels in line with Sunnah of the holy Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and this practice will remain continue for three days up to Monday (12th of Zul-Hijjah 1441).

Fool proof security measures were ensured to Eid congregations and no untoward incident was reported from any part of Faisalabad up to the filing of this story.

The Muslims also distributed meat of sacrificed animals among their relatives and the poor as per their share,while hides of the sacrificial animals were collected by the religious and public welfare organizations.

The local philanthropists also prepared special meat dishes and distributed it among the jail inmates and other destitute dwelling in hospitals, SOS Village, Child Protection Bureau and Darul Amaan, etc.

Faisalabad Waste Management Company has also taken special measures to lift and shift the animals' offal and entrails outside the city area.Despite of the best arrangements, some overloaded vehicles continued to litter entrails on roads which were crushed by other vehicles in addition to fill the area with disgusting odour.

Bakery and confectionery shops remained overcrowded with customers, while other vendors and rickshaw owners fleeced the people by charging almost triple of the routine fare and price of their commodity.

Meanwhile, the bus stands witnessed a deserted look on first day of Eidul Azha.