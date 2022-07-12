Eidul Azha celebrated amid stringent security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Stringent security arrangements were made by the Lahore police on the third day of Eidul Azha on Tuesday.

Around 8,000 police officers and officials including seven SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs and more than 373 subordinates provided security cover to 5,000 mosques and 190 open places in the city on Eid days.

As many as 1500 police personnel were deputed for the security of Eid congregations.

About 400 police officers and officials were deputed for the security of main parks and recreational places, a spokesman for the police said.

The police had set up 55 special pickets with more than 600 police personnel deputed on them to check suspected persons, vehicles and prevent hooliganism, wheelie and aerial firing.

Around 335 teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units ensured effective patrolling around important places. Jawans of Anti Riot Force (ARF), Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) remained highly alert on their duty points and ensured effective patrolling.

Citizens were provided three layers security through checking mechanism at masajid, parks and other public places on Eid, while metal detectors and walk through gates along with CCTV cameras were used for checking and monitoring purposes.

The spokesman said that snipers were detailed on roof tops of buildings to keep an eye on suspects or any suspicious activity. Strict action was ensured against persons involved in aerial firing, one wheeling and hooliganism on Eidul Adha.

During Eidul Adha holidays, the police took action against the people involved in aerial firing, show of weapons, one wheeling and kite flying.

As many as 187 accused were arrested and 213 cases were registered against them in different police stations of the city.

Thirty-seven FIRs were registered with arresting 11 accused involved in aerial firing, whereas, 115 cases were registered and accused arrested against violations of One Wheeling Act.

Similarly, 61 cases were registered with all involved accused arrested for violation of kite flying act.

On Eidul Adha, 1138 motorcycles were impounded in the relevant police stations for violating the law, hooliganism and non-documentation.

The police took 3789 surety bonds from accused with previous record of aerial firing, one wheeling and kite flying. Out of these surety bonds, 546 surety bonds were taken for aerial firing, 952 for one wheeling, 674 for kite flying and 1617 surety bonds were taken from motorcycle mechanics.

On the direction of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the police also arrested 62 accused for collecting sacrificial hides illegally and 59 cases were registered against them.

Similarly 120 accused were arrested from different areas of the city and 111 cases were registered against them for burning goats parts.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that giving sacrificial hides to banned organizationsand unapproved institutions or any kind of assistance was a crime and strict actionwould be taken in this regard, the spokesman added.