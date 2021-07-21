Eidul Azha celebrated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The Eidul Azha was celebrated here on Wednesday with full religious passion, zeal and zest under foolproof security arrangements in Faisalabad.

Millions of faithful offered Eid prayers in mosques and open places with peace and tranquility and the prayer leaders explained in detail the philosophy of sacrifice with its importance in the prevalent circumstances.

Immediately after Eid prayers, the Muslims performed the important ritual of sacrifice by slaughtering animals including goats, sheep, rams, bulls, cows, buffaloes and camels in line with Sunnah of the holy Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S).

Police had taken elaborate security measures to provide protection to the Eid congregations.

The Muslims also distributed meat of sacrificed animals among their relatives and the poor as per their share while hides of the sacrificial animals were collected by the religious and public welfare organizations.

The local philanthropists also prepared special meat dishes and distributed it among the jail inmates and other destitute dwelling in hospitals, SOS, orphanages, Child Protection Bureau and Darul Amaan, etc.

Faisalabad Waste Management Company had also taken special measures to expeditiously lift and shift the animal's offal and entrails outside the city area.

The bakery and confectionery shops remained overcrowded with customers.

The children and women also thronged the city parks and gardens in the afternoonwhere eateries, balloons and other items of children's attraction were available.

Meanwhile, the bus stands witnessed a deserted look on first day of Eidul Azha.