Eidul Azha Celebrated In Faisalabad With Zeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 08:40 PM

Eidul Azha celebrated in Faisalabad with zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Eidul Azha was celebrated here in Faisalabad on Monday with religious zeal and zest amid tight security.

The faithful offered Eid prayers in mosques and open places. The prayer leaders in their sermons explained the philosophy of sacrifice and its importance in the prevailing circumstances.

After Eid prayers, the Muslims performed important ritual of sacrifice by slaughtering animals, including goats, sheep, rams, bulls, cows and camels in line with Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Due to tight security arrangements made by the police, no untoward incident was reported from any part of Faisalabad.

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company also made arrangement to expeditiously shift the offals and entrails of the sacrificial animals from the city area.

