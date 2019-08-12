Eidul Azha celebrated in KP with religious zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eidul Azha was celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday with religious zeal and zest to commemorate the sacrifice of Hazarat Ibrahim (AS).

Eid prayer congregations were held in different mosques in the provincial capital, including Eidgah at Charsadda Road, amid tight security. The Ulema and prayer leaders on the occasion highlighted the objectives of sacrifice.

KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Chief Secretary Saleem Khan and others offered Eid prayer at the mosque of Governor House.

Both the governor and chief minister on the occasion met civil and military officers and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman offered Eid prayer in D IKhan, Qaumi Watan Party leader Aftab Sherpao at Sherpao Village, ANP chief Asfandywar Wali at Wali Bagh Charsadda and Jamat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq at Mansoora, Lahore.

Foolproof security arrangements were made by the Capital City Police to maintain peace and tranquility during three days of Eidul Azha.