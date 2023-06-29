Eidul Azha celebrated in peace under tight security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The Eidul Azha 2023 was celebrated here on Thursday with full religious passion, zeal and zest under tight security arrangements.

Millions of faithful offered Eid prayers in mosques and at open places in peace and tranquility and the prayer leaders explained the philosophy of sacrifice with its importance in the prevalent circumstances.

Immediately after Eid prayers, the Muslims performed the important ritual of sacrifice by slaughtering halal animals including goats, sheep, rams, bulls, cows, buffaloes and camels in line with Sunnah of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). The practice will continue for three days up to Saturday, 12th of Zulhijjah 1444).

The police had taken elaborate security arrangements to provide protection to Eid congregations and no untoward incident was reported from any part of Faisalabad up to filing of the story. The Muslims also distributed meat of sacrificed animals among their relatives and the poor as per their share, while hides of the sacrificial animals were collected by the religious and public welfare organisations.

The local philanthropists also prepared special meat dishes and distributed it among the jail inmates and other destitute dwellings, in hospitals, SOS Orphanages, Child Protection Bureau and Dar-ul-Amaan, etc.

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) also took special measures to expeditiously remove and dispose of offal and entrails outside the city area where three big ditches were dug for the purpose.

Despite the best arrangements, some overloaded vehicles continued to litter entrails on roads which were crushed by other vehicles in addition to fill the area with disgusting odor.

The bakery and confectionary shops remained overcrowded with customers while other vendors and rickshaw owners fleeced people by charging almost triple the routine prices of their commodities or fare.

Children and women also thronged the city parks and gardens in the afternoon where eateries, balloons and other items of children's attraction were sold at extraordinary high price.

Meanwhile, the bus stands presented deserted look on the first day of Eidul Azha.