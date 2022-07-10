Eidul Azha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Like others part of the country, Eidul Azha was also celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged districts with great religious enthusiasm on Sunday.

Big congregations of Eid prayers were held in all villages, towns, tehsils and cities of all 35 districts of the province.

In Peshawar, big congregations were held at historic Mohabat Khan mosque, Sonehri mosque, Masjid e Zarghoni and others.

The ulema and religious scholars highlighted importance of sacrifice of animals rituals and philosophy behind Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim AS.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister offered Eid prayer at Governor House, Peshawar mosque.

Minister for Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai, Chief Secretary, IGP KP and others senior officials also performed Eid prayers there.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while congratulating the jawans of security forces deployed on the country's borders said Edul Azha gave us the teaching of sacrifice, love, unity and living for each others.

He said sacrifice of the sacrificial animals in line of the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) during Eidul Azha had passed a strong message of sacrificing everything for pleasure of Allah Almighty and sharing grief and happiness of each others.

He urged philanthropists to include poor and needy people of their surrounding in their happiness on this joyous occasion.

The Chief Minister appealed people to ensure cleanliness and sanitation of their places after slaughtering of sacrificial animals.

Later, the people sacrificed animals in line of Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim AS.

Meat were also distributed among poor people and relatives.