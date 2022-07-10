UrduPoint.com

Eidul Azha Gives Teaching Of Love, Sacrifice, Unity: CM

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Eidul Azha gives teaching of love, sacrifice, unity: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while congratulating the jawans of security forces deployed on the country's borders here Sunday said that Edul Azha gave us teaching of sacrifice, love, unity and living for each others.

He said sacrifice of the sacrificial animals in line of the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) during Eidul Azha has given a strong message of sacrificing everything for pleasure of Allah Almighty and sharing grief and happiness of each others, he said in a message on Eidul Azha.

He urged philanthropists to include poor and needy people of their surrounding in their happiness on this joyous occasion.

The Chief Minister appealed people to ensure cleanliness and sanitation of their places after slaughtering of sacrificial animals and performed role of a responsible citizens.

