Eidul Azha In Pakistan On July 21

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:54 PM

Eidul Azha in Pakistan on July 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the country on July 21, (Wednesday) as the crescent moon of Zil Hajj was not sighted anywhere in the country.

A notification of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony quoting the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said the month of Zil Hajj would commence from Monday, July 12, 2021.

Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

In line with the sunna of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

