Eidul Fitr being celebrated with religious enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Like others parts of the country, Eidul Fitr was being celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs and mosques in all 35 districts including seven merged tribal districts of KP.

Special prayers were also offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan , welfare of Muslim Ummah and eradication of coronavirus.

The ulema and religous scholars highlighted importance of Eidul Fitr and urged people to donate generously for assistance of poor people amids COVID-19 outbreak.

It was very rarely that Eidul Fitr was being celebrated across the country on the same day.

Special care was taken to make sure Eid congregations were held in open places in all major cities and towns while following strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Police have made tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion.

KP Government has decided to celebrate Eid with simplicity in the wake of coronavirus and plane crashed incident in Karachi.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has also directed Provincial Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistants besides requested lawmakers, elites, elders and people to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity due to coronavirus pandemic and plane crash incident in Karachi.