UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eidul Fitr Being Celebrated With Religious Enthusiasm In KP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Eidul Fitr being celebrated with religious enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Like others parts of the country, Eidul Fitr was being celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs and mosques in all 35 districts including seven merged tribal districts of KP.

Special prayers were also offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan , welfare of Muslim Ummah and eradication of coronavirus.

The ulema and religous scholars highlighted importance of Eidul Fitr and urged people to donate generously for assistance of poor people amids COVID-19 outbreak.

It was very rarely that Eidul Fitr was being celebrated across the country on the same day.

Special care was taken to make sure Eid congregations were held in open places in all major cities and towns while following strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Police have made tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion.

KP Government has decided to celebrate Eid with simplicity in the wake of coronavirus and plane crashed incident in Karachi.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has also directed Provincial Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistants besides requested lawmakers, elites, elders and people to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity due to coronavirus pandemic and plane crash incident in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Progress Same Sunday Muslim All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid al-Fitr

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Reflections on the spirit of the Eid

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 24, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.