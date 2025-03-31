Open Menu

Eidul-Fitr Being Celebrated With Religious Fervor In Dera

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Eid ul-Fitr was celebrated with great religious zeal in the Dera’s region here on Monday.

The day saw a vibrant display of unity and devotion as faithful thronged mosques and worshipping places for offering Eidul Fitr prayers, followed by prayers for the country’s prosperity and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Among the notable attendees was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who visited his home district to join in the Eid celebrations.

As is customary, families gathered to exchange Eid greetings, visit relatives, and enjoy traditional sweets.

Children were particularly delighted as they received crisp banknotes from elders, and many donned new clothes and shoes to mark the occasion.

The district administration took extra measures to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

Rescue-1122 services were in place, providing immediate assistance in case of emergencies, while the police implemented stringent security protocols across the districts.

Special attention was given to curbing dangerous practices like aerial firing, one-wheeling, and the use of firecrackers to ensure a peaceful celebration.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada participated in Eid prayers at the Shaheed Police Lines with his fellow officers and police jawans.

After the prayers, he extended Eid greetings to the police personnel, commending their efforts in maintaining order and ensuring the peaceful conduct of the festivities.

He also lauded the police force for their success in preventing aerial firing and launching crackdown on troublemakers, which ensured peaceful Eid celebrations across the district.

