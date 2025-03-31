Eidul-Fitr Being Celebrated With Religious Fervor In Dera
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Eid ul-Fitr was celebrated with great religious zeal in the Dera’s region here on Monday.
The day saw a vibrant display of unity and devotion as faithful thronged mosques and worshipping places for offering Eidul Fitr prayers, followed by prayers for the country’s prosperity and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.
Among the notable attendees was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who visited his home district to join in the Eid celebrations.
As is customary, families gathered to exchange Eid greetings, visit relatives, and enjoy traditional sweets.
Children were particularly delighted as they received crisp banknotes from elders, and many donned new clothes and shoes to mark the occasion.
The district administration took extra measures to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.
Rescue-1122 services were in place, providing immediate assistance in case of emergencies, while the police implemented stringent security protocols across the districts.
Special attention was given to curbing dangerous practices like aerial firing, one-wheeling, and the use of firecrackers to ensure a peaceful celebration.
District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada participated in Eid prayers at the Shaheed Police Lines with his fellow officers and police jawans.
After the prayers, he extended Eid greetings to the police personnel, commending their efforts in maintaining order and ensuring the peaceful conduct of the festivities.
He also lauded the police force for their success in preventing aerial firing and launching crackdown on troublemakers, which ensured peaceful Eid celebrations across the district.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eidul-Fitr being celebrated with religious fervor in Dera5 minutes ago
-
Police heads offer Eid prayers in Police Lines25 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister greets Bangladesh Chief Advisor on Eid-ul-Fitr25 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti offers Eid-ul Fitr prayers in Quetta35 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Faisalabad35 minutes ago
-
KP CM extends Eidul Fitr greetings with emphasizing unity45 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of Pakistan forces enable nation to celebrate Eid with peace: Rana Sanaullah45 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity, compassion1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi offers Eid prayers in Lahore, prays for national prosperity1 hour ago
-
Talal Chaudhry visits UK, discusses bilateral issues1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyrs on Eid, visits family of Shaheed Lt. Hassan Ashraf1 hour ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor, joy across Karachi1 hour ago