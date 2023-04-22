UrduPoint.com

Eidul Fitr Being Celebrated With Religious Zeal In Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Eid ul Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan is being celebrated in the southern districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan with religious zeal and fervour.

Congregations of Eid prayers were held in mosques, Eidgah and at open places in all towns and villages of these districts where Ulema highlighted the significance of Eidul Fitr.

Special prayers were offered for national prosperity, peace and unity among Muslim Ummah in those congregations which were attended by a large number of faithful including those who have arrived in their native areas for the celebration of the holy festival besides political leaders of main political parties.

Faithful are visiting relatives and friends to meet and exchange Eid greetings and enjoy sweets.

Above all, children are getting crispy banknotes from elders and enjoying the festival with their new clothes and new shoes.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful celebration of Eid with the main focus on preventing aerial firing, one-wheeling and use of firecrackers by the residents.

In this regard, police officials have launched a campaign against those lethal activities on social media to create awareness among the citizens.

They urged citizens to refrain from aerial firing and prove themselves to be responsible and civilized citizens.

It said that strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in the harmful activity.

Similarly, civic agencies have finalized plans and their staff is actively engaged to facilitate citizens by carrying out cleanliness activities in streets and main public places.

Besides, other authorities concerned and Rescue-1122 have also devised plans to provide services to residents.

