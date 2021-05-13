Eidul Fitr celebrated in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Eidul Fitr was celebrated here on Thursday with full religious passion, enthusiasm and zeal.

About 1,000 Eid congregations were held where scholars in their sermons highlighted the importanceof Eidul Fitr and urged the nation to donate generously for the help of their poor brethren.

They also prayed for progress and prosperity of the country.