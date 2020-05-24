Eidul Fitr celebrated with religious enthusiasm in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Like others parts of the country, Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs and mosques in all 35 districts including seven merged tribal districts of KP where people prayed for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, welfare of Muslim Ummah and eradication of coronavirus.

The ulema and religous scholars highlighted importance of Eidul Fitr and urged people to donate generously for assistance of poor people affected by COVID-19 outbreak.

It was very rarely that Eidul Fitr was celebrated across the country on the same day.

Special care was taken to make sure Eid congregations were held in open places and big mosques in all major cities and towns while following strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

KP Government has celebrated Eid with simplicity in the wake of coronavirus and plane crashed incident in Karachi.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Provincial Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistants and lawmakers celebrated Eidul Fitr with simplicity due to coronavirus pandemic and plane crash incident in Karachi.

Morover, Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak paid a visit to sub-jail Malakand and exchanged Eid Greetings with 84 inmates there.

The DC congratulated them on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr and distributed sweets amongst the inmates.

The inmates thanked the district administration for provision of sweets on this occasion.

District Police Officer Khyber district, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal celebrated Eid with the heirs and children of police martyrs and distributed eid gifts among them in a ceremony held at police headquarters.

He laid floral wreath on monument of Khyber martyrs and offered special prayers for eternal peace of all martyred cop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The DPO said the children and heirs of the martyred policemen were just like a part of their families and their sacrifices would allways be remembered.

He said police department would take every possible step for wealfare of the Martyrs' families.

Eid congregations were also held in all major mosques and Eidgahs in seven merged tribal districts where people offered Eid prayers.

The ulema and religous scholars highlighted significance of Eidul Fitr for the Muslims.

The tribal people prayed for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eradication of coronavirus in the country.