Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 04:40 PM

Eidul Fitr celebrated with religious zeal in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) ::Eidul Fitr 2020 was celebrated in and around Faisalabad on Sunday with full religious passion, enthusiasm, fervour and zeal.

About 884 Eid congregations were held in Faisalabad including 649 at mosques and 235 at open places.

The religious scholars, in their Eid sermons, highlighted the importance of Eidul Fitr and urged the nation to donate generously for the help of their poor brethren.

They also emphasised donation of Sadqa-e-Fitr and said that according to Islamic teachings, it is mandatory for each member of any rich family. It helps purify Muslim's deeds which will lead him to paradise in the world hereafter, they added.

They also prayed for betterment and welfare of Muslim Ummah as well as for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

