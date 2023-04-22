UrduPoint.com

Eidul Fitr Celebrated With Zeal, Zest In City

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Eidul Fitr celebrated with zeal, zest in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in the provincial capital like other parts of the country with religious zeal and fervor, on Saturday.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in different areas of the city.

The Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also offered Eid prayer here. Citizens belonging to different walks of life met the premier after Eid prayer.

Strict security measures were made throughout the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers at mosques after Fajr, for solidarity and prosperity of the country and nation, and unity of Muslim Ummah.

The largest Eid congregation was held at historical Badshahi Mosque where number of people offered Eid prayer.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prayer Mosque Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of ChadÂ which included an invit ..

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.