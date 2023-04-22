Eidul Fitr celebrated with zeal, zest in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in the provincial capital like other parts of the country with religious zeal and fervor, on Saturday.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in different areas of the city.

The Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also offered Eid prayer here. Citizens belonging to different walks of life met the premier after Eid prayer.

Strict security measures were made throughout the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers at mosques after Fajr, for solidarity and prosperity of the country and nation, and unity of Muslim Ummah.

The largest Eid congregation was held at historical Badshahi Mosque where number of people offered Eid prayer.