Eidul Fitr: Punjab govt for paying salaries, pensions on May 18

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab government Wednesday directed the accountant general Punjab and district accounts officers to pay salaries and pensions on May 18, for this month in the wake of Eidul Fitr.

"The governor of Punjab is pleased to disburse pays and pensions for the month of May 2020 in advance on 18th May on account of Eidul Fitr to all government employees and pensioners belonging to Muslim community in pursuance of Rules 5 1(1) f and 5 2(3) respectively of Punjab Finance Rules Volume-1," said a notification issued by provincial secretary finance, Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

He asked accountant general Punjab and district accounts officers to take necessary action accordingly for the disbursement of pays and pensions on May 18, it added.