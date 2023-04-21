UrduPoint.com

Eidul Fitr To Be Celebrated On Saturday

Published April 21, 2023

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The faithful will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 with full religious zeal and zest in Faisalabad on Saturday (April 22, 2023).

Police said here on Friday that more than 1000 Eid congregations would be arranged across the district for which the police department evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide tight security for the people.

He said that more than 5000 police personnel would perform security duty on Eid day while teams of elite force and dolphin force would remain active for thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas.

On other hand, the religious scholars would highlight importance of Eid-ul-Fitr in their Eid sermons. They would urge the nation to donate generously for the destitute people.

