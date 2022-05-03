Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in and around Faisalabad on Tuesday (May 03, 2022) with full religious enthusiasm, fervour and zeal.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday that about 1300 Eid congregations would be organized throughout the district including more than 1000 congregations in mosques and remaining at open sites.

The religious scholars in their Eid sermons will highlight the importance of Sadqa-e-Fitr and urge the nation to donate generously for the help of their poor brethren to seek blessings of Allah Almighty.

The scholars will also pray for the betterment and welfare of Muslim Ummah as well as for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) has released schedule for timing of Eidul Fitr prayers at Faisalabad.

PST spokesman Muhammad Nadeem Owaisi said here on Monday that Mufti Liaqat Ali Rizvi would deliver Eid sermon at Markzi Sunni Rizvi Masjid Jhang Bazaar (Astana Muhadis-e-Azam Pakistan) at 9 a.m. while Maulana Pir Muhammad Ashraf Mehmoodi Chorahi Randhawa will lead Eid prayer at Jamia Masjid Mehmoodia Irfan Abad, Maulana Pir Siddiqur Rehman Khaliqi at Jamia Masjid Qadria Sultania Gulzar Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Maulana Liaqat Rizvi at Jamia Masjid Farooqia Zeeshan Park Farooq Town at 8 a.

m. on Tuesday.

Similarly, Hafiz Dildar will deliver Eid sermon at Jamia Masjid Astana Ghausia People's Colony and Qari Hafiz Akmal Awan at Jamia Masjid Sughran Irfan Abad, at 7:30 a.m., Qari Badar Munir Attari at Jamia Masjid Farooqia Ghausia Najaf Colony at 7:15 a.m., Qari Mansab Attari at Jamia Masjid Madina Tezab Mill Road Mohallah Aslam Ganj, Maulana Bahadur Ali Rizvi at Jamia Masjid Shahi Civil Quarters Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Qari Zamurd Bandiyalvi at Jamia Masjid Noorul Huda Ali Park, and Qari Masood Hassan at Jamia Aminia Muhammad Pura at 7 a.m., Allama Maulana Saeed Ahmad Asad at Jamia Aminia Rizvia Sheikh Colony, Maulana Rasheed Ahmad Rizvi at Jamia Masjid Khadija Tariq Abad, Maulana Hasnain Rizvi at Jamia Masjid Sultania Borewal Road Sultania Town and Maulana Nizamud Din Jami at Jamia Masjid Fateh Premier Quarters Nazim Abad at 6:30 a.m., Allama Iqbal Noor at Jamia Masjid Mustafa Umair Town Sargodha Road and Qari Bahawal Naqshbandi at Jamia Masjid Noori Najaf Colony will lead Eid prayers at 6:15 a.m. on May 03.