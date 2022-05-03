UrduPoint.com

Eidul Fitr To Be Celebrated On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Like other parts of the country, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in and around Faisalabad on Tuesday (May 03, 2022) with full religious enthusiasm, fervour and zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in and around Faisalabad on Tuesday (May 03, 2022) with full religious enthusiasm, fervour and zeal.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday that about 1300 Eid congregations would be organized throughout the district including more than 1000 congregations in mosques and remaining at open sites.

The religious scholars in their Eid sermons will highlight the importance of Sadqa-e-Fitr and urge the nation to donate generously for the help of their poor brethren to seek blessings of Allah Almighty.

The scholars will also pray for the betterment and welfare of Muslim Ummah as well as for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) has released schedule for timing of Eidul Fitr prayers at Faisalabad.

PST spokesman Muhammad Nadeem Owaisi said here on Monday that Mufti Liaqat Ali Rizvi would deliver Eid sermon at Markzi Sunni Rizvi Masjid Jhang Bazaar (Astana Muhadis-e-Azam Pakistan) at 9 a.m. while Maulana Pir Muhammad Ashraf Mehmoodi Chorahi Randhawa will lead Eid prayer at Jamia Masjid Mehmoodia Irfan Abad, Maulana Pir Siddiqur Rehman Khaliqi at Jamia Masjid Qadria Sultania Gulzar Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Maulana Liaqat Rizvi at Jamia Masjid Farooqia Zeeshan Park Farooq Town at 8 a.

m. on Tuesday.

Similarly, Hafiz Dildar will deliver Eid sermon at Jamia Masjid Astana Ghausia People's Colony and Qari Hafiz Akmal Awan at Jamia Masjid Sughran Irfan Abad, at 7:30 a.m., Qari Badar Munir Attari at Jamia Masjid Farooqia Ghausia Najaf Colony at 7:15 a.m., Qari Mansab Attari at Jamia Masjid Madina Tezab Mill Road Mohallah Aslam Ganj, Maulana Bahadur Ali Rizvi at Jamia Masjid Shahi Civil Quarters Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Qari Zamurd Bandiyalvi at Jamia Masjid Noorul Huda Ali Park, and Qari Masood Hassan at Jamia Aminia Muhammad Pura at 7 a.m., Allama Maulana Saeed Ahmad Asad at Jamia Aminia Rizvia Sheikh Colony, Maulana Rasheed Ahmad Rizvi at Jamia Masjid Khadija Tariq Abad, Maulana Hasnain Rizvi at Jamia Masjid Sultania Borewal Road Sultania Town and Maulana Nizamud Din Jami at Jamia Masjid Fateh Premier Quarters Nazim Abad at 6:30 a.m., Allama Iqbal Noor at Jamia Masjid Mustafa Umair Town Sargodha Road and Qari Bahawal Naqshbandi at Jamia Masjid Noori Najaf Colony will lead Eid prayers at 6:15 a.m. on May 03.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Poor Road Astana Jhang Sargodha Progress Lead May Prayer Mosque Muslim Mufti

Recent Stories

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

2 minutes ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 hour ago
 Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Rule ..

Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Ruled Out - Scholz

1 hour ago
 Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Dipl ..

Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence in Canada

1 hour ago
 Italian President Cautions Against Negative Attitu ..

Italian President Cautions Against Negative Attitude Toward Russian Culture

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.