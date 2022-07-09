Eigh held with narcotics,wepans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons.

According to police, officials conducted raids and arrested Yaqoob, Salman, Asad Mehmood, Ahsan, Hassan, Zulfiqar Ali, Sikandar Ali and Binyamin besides recovering 2.5-kg hashish,24 liters of liquor and weapns.

Police had sent the accused behind bars after registering cases.