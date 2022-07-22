Eight abducted from Faisalabad

As many as eight persons, including six women, were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :As many as eight persons, including six women, were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said that Zohaib and his accomplices seduced a girl Mehak Urooj and kidnapped her from Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, whereas 19-year-old Rimsha was abducted from chak 219-RB when she went out for shopping.

Similarly, Sajid alias Sajoo kidnapped 19-year-old Nasreen Bibi from chak 243-RB Sammundri Road, while Kiran Bibi was abducted from chak 591-GB.

Meanwhile, Sheharyar and his accomplices abducted Samina Bibi along with cash of Rs.300,000 and golden jewelry from Cinema Road Gulistan Colony whereas Nusrat Bibi was kidnapped from chak 495-GB.

A boy Walayat was kidnapped from chak 75-JB, while 16-year-old Nisar was abducted from chak 627-GB.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of abductees, police spokesman added.