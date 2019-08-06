Eight absconders among 29 suspects arrested in Karachi

The South zone Police-Karachi have arrested eight absconders, two proclaimed offenders among 29 suspects and recovered marijuana from them in different actions during the last 24 hours

Around 215 kilograms betel nuts,15 kilograms Gutka, one kalashnikov, four pistols, 24 live rounds, one hand grenade, two vehicles, Rs 4,20000 fake Currency notes, three slip of gambling and Rs 650 cash were recovered from the arrested suspects, said a spokesperson to the DIG South on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the West zone police have arrested two absconders among 23 suspects and recovered 740 grams marijuana from them during the routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction.

The police said that five pistols,13 rounds, two motorcycles, 740 grams marijuana, 145 gram opium, three bottle liquor,one cell phone, Rs 16,750 cash and one motorcycle of theft were recovered from the arrested, said spokesperson to DIG West on Tuesday.

The police have registered cases and investigation wasunderway.