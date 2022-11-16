Eight accused arrested; drugs recovered

Dera Ismial Khan police arrested eight accused and recovered drugs and weapons during various operations on the directions of District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib on Wednesday

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Dera Ismial Khan police arrested eight accused and recovered drugs and weapons during various operations on the directions of District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib on Wednesday.

According to the details, District police during a successful operations against outlaws arrested seven drug dealers and one kidnapper, one and a half kilogram of hashish, 172 grams of ice, 217 gram of heroin and weapons were recovered.

SHO Paniyala Abdul Ghaffar Khan along with IHC Asghar Khan conducted a successful operation and recovered a total of 1.5 kg hashish from drug dealer Mamoon Khan son of Aflaton resident of Wandalohani, In addition, a repeater gun with ammunition was recovered from Qamar khan, both the accused were arrested and booked as per the law and cases were registered against them.

SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan along with the police force arrested a kidnapper accused Qadir Gul, while recoved 130 grams of ice from drug dealer Qamar Abbas and registered a case.

Cantt Police also recovered 122 grams of heroin and 42 grams of ice from the three suspects Alamgir son of Mustafa, Ijaz son of Allah Dad, Javed son of Ghulam Yasin residents of Thoyafazal.

Saddar Police arrested Shah Nawaz son of Abdul Haq resident of Indus Colony and recovered 195 grams of heroin from Naqshband Town.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.