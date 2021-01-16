Eight accused arrested, liquor seized in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman on Saturday said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested eight accused besides recovering 480gm hashish, 52 liters of liquor, three pistols and one gun.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Nabeel, Zeehan,Muhammad Imran,Bilal Ahmed,Shahbaz,Sharafat Ali, Akhter and Naveed.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.