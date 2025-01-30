Eight Accused Held For Trying To Occupy Plot In Gujar Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Thursday arrested eight accused who were forcefully trying to occupy a plot in their jurisdiction.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, it was reported to the Gujar Khan Police that the accused namely Shahid, Wajid, Muhammad Usman, Atif, Faisal, Farhan, Abdullah and Haroon were at the plot to get its possession by force of weapons.
The police immediately rushed to the site and took the accused into custody, the spokesman said.
He further said that two rifles and a pistol were recovered from the accused.
The Superintendent of Police Saddar appreciated the Gujar Khan Police for taking immediate action against the accused and directed them to present the challan against the accused in court with solid evidence so that they could not escape from punishment.
