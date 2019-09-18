Eight acre state land retrieved in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) The district government retrieved eight acre state land of Rs16 million during an operation at Chak Number 5/9-V on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Zain-ul-Abdedin along with a police team and revenue department officials launched the operation and demolished illegal constructions from the land.

Meanwhile, AC Zain-ul-Abdedin also visited Peerowall and warned people to vacate state land as soon as possible.