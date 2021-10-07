Eight acres state land worth Rs 90m retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

District Officer Industries Zeeshan Niaz Thursday said that under the supervision of Narowal Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan, a campaign against hoarding and overcharging was under way successfully in the district

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration retrieved eight acres stand land valuing Rs 90 million from land grabbers during the ongoing operations against illegal occupiers of state land here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mubeen Elahi, the Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Jaffar Chaudhry along with officers of revenue department launched an operation at Chack No 567-EB and retrieved the state land.

The team also demolished illegal constructions from the grabbed land. The assistant commissioner handed over the charge of the land to revenue department.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Muhammad Jaffar Chaudhry said that that operation against land grabbers would continue uninterrupted as per orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that CM Buzdar himself was monitoring the operation and added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the illegal occupants.