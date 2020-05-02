Eight among 2 POs arrested 1.5 kg Hashish seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested eight accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics from them.

Police sources said Saturday that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar, during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers team of various police stations conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and arrested six drug pusher and recovered 1.

510 Kg Hashish, 60 liter liquor, 3 Pistol 30 bore and 2 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were Ghulam Shabbir, Ramzan, Safdar Abbas,Muhammad Yousuf, Umer Farooq and Yameen. Similarly ,Police had also arrested two proclaimed offenders identified as Ishaq and Shahid Ali. They were involved separate cases and placed in category-A. Police had registered cases and started further investigation.